* U.S. yields slip from one-month high after jobs data
* Futures imply traders see Fed rate hike in late 2015
* Bets on more ECB, BOJ action underpin bond demand
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasury debt yields
slipped on Friday as growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October
fell short of expectations, reviving bets the Federal Reserve
will not consider raising interest rates until late 2015.
Treasuries yields came off one-month peaks posted shortly
before the release of the government's jobs report, and U.S.
stocks opened lower, spurring demand for U.S. government debt.
The backtrack in U.S. yields occurred as there were earlier
expectations of a possible payroll surge toward 300,000
following Thursday's news of a drop in the four-week average on
weekly jobless claims to a 14-1/2 year low.
Those expectations were dashed after the Labor Department
reported a 214,000 job increase last month, below the 231,000
increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.1 percent, weaker than a
projected 0.2 percent gain.
These soft spots in the latest jobs report, underpinned by
expectations of further policy easing from the European Central
Bank and the Bank of Japan to help their struggling economies,
stoked demand for Treasuries, analysts said.
"The main factor is ascribing to global dynamics, especially
with the ECB and BOJ being especially aggressive," said Chris
Molumphy, chief investment officer at the Franklin Templeton
Fixed Income Group in San Mateo, California.
While October's jobs and wage growth were below forecast,
there were some encouraging aspects to the latest snapshot of
the labor market.
The jobless rate, seen as a broad gauge of labor slack,
unexpectedly fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent from 5.9
percent in September even as more Americans entered the
workforce. Payroll growth in August and September was upgraded,
showing 31,000 more jobs were created than previously reported.
After the report, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said
labor market slack is diminishing but downside risks to the
economy persist.
Earlier Friday, New York Fed President William Dudley said
the U.S. central bank will likely raise interest rates "sometime
next year."
The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are
sensitive to investors' views on changes in Fed policy, was last
0.511 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. It
retreated from a one-month peak of 0.567 percent shortly before
the jobs data.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was
2.321 percent, down 5.6 basis points from Thursday's close. It
rose to 2.407 percent, a one-month high, before the jobs data.
Short-term interest rates implied traders were not fully
pricing in Fed rate increase until December 2015.
On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes edged lower on
the day, with the Standard & Poor's 500 last down 0.1
percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and W
Simon)