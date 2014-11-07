* U.S. yields slip from one-month high after jobs data

* Futures imply traders see Fed rate hike in late 2015

* Bets on more ECB, BOJ action underpin bond demand (Updates market action, adds quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped on Friday as growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October fell short of expectations, reviving bets the Federal Reserve will not consider raising interest rates until late 2015.

Treasuries yields came off one-month peaks posted shortly before the release of the government's jobs report, and U.S. stocks opened lower, spurring demand for U.S. government debt.

The backtrack in U.S. yields occurred as there were earlier expectations of a possible payroll surge toward 300,000 following Thursday's news of a drop in the four-week average on weekly jobless claims to a 14-1/2 year low.

Those expectations were dashed after the Labor Department reported a 214,000 job increase last month, below the 231,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.1 percent, weaker than a projected 0.2 percent gain.

These soft spots in the latest jobs report, underpinned by expectations of further policy easing from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to help their struggling economies, stoked demand for Treasuries, analysts said.

"The main factor is ascribing to global dynamics, especially with the ECB and BOJ being especially aggressive," said Chris Molumphy, chief investment officer at the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group in San Mateo, California.

While October's jobs and wage growth were below forecast, there were some encouraging aspects to the latest snapshot of the labor market.

The jobless rate, seen as a broad gauge of labor slack, unexpectedly fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent in September even as more Americans entered the workforce. Payroll growth in August and September was upgraded, showing 31,000 more jobs were created than previously reported.

After the report, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said labor market slack is diminishing but downside risks to the economy persist.

Earlier Friday, New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central bank will likely raise interest rates "sometime next year."

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are sensitive to investors' views on changes in Fed policy, was last 0.511 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. It retreated from a one-month peak of 0.567 percent shortly before the jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was 2.321 percent, down 5.6 basis points from Thursday's close. It rose to 2.407 percent, a one-month high, before the jobs data.

Short-term interest rates implied traders were not fully pricing in Fed rate increase until December 2015.

On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes edged lower on the day, with the Standard & Poor's 500 last down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and W Simon)