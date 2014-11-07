* U.S. yields slip from one-month high after jobs data
* U.S. Treasuries set for best day since "flash" rally
* Futures imply traders see Fed rate hike in late 2015
* Corporate bond supply, refunding put lid on rally
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 7 The U.S. Treasury debt market
rallied on Friday as growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October
fell short of expectations, reviving bets the Federal Reserve
will not consider raising interest rates until late 2015.
Treasuries were on track for their best day since Oct. 15,
when massive purchases of Treasuries by traders exiting short
positions sent benchmark yields below 2 percent to 16-month
lows.
Treasuries yields had hit one-month peaks shortly before the
release of the government's jobs report early Friday, before
falling back.
Market chatter that surfaced on Thursday that payroll gains
might hit the 300,000 mark were dashed after the Labor
Department reported a 214,000 job increase last month, below the
231,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
The most glaring weakness in the report was the slim 0.1
percent uptick in average hourly earnings, falling short of a
projected 0.2 percent gain. Fed officials have been worried that
stagnant salary growth is holding back the economy.
"The market is reacting to the lack of wage inflation, given
the heightened expectations from other recent data," said
Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief investment strategist for fixed income
at New York-based BlackRock.
The soft spots in the latest jobs report, underpinned by
policy measures being undertaken by the Bank of Japan and
expectations of further policy easing from the European Central
Bank to help their struggling economies, stoked demand for
Treasuries, analysts said.
"The main factor is ascribing to global dynamics, especially
with the ECB and BOJ being especially aggressive," said Chris
Molumphy, chief investment officer at the Franklin Templeton
Fixed Income Group in San Mateo, California.
While October's jobs and wage growth were below forecast,
there were some encouraging aspects to the labor report.
The jobless rate, seen as a broad gauge of labor slack,
unexpectedly fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent from 5.9
percent in September. Payroll growth in August and September was
upgraded.
The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which is
sensitive to investors' views on changes in Fed policy, was last
at 0.503 percent, down 4 basis points from Thursday. It
retreated from a one-month peak of 0.567 percent shortly before
the jobs data.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was at
2.307 percent, down 7 basis points from Thursday's close. It
rose to 2.407 percent, a one-month high, before the jobs data.
The fall in U.S. yields was mitigated by this week's heavy
investment-grade corporate bond supply, which IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters estimated at $42 billion, as well as the $66
billion in coupon-bearing Treasuries next week.
Short-term interest rates implied traders were not fully
pricing in Fed rate increase until December 2015.
Earlier Friday, New York Fed President William Dudley said
the U.S. central bank will likely raise interest rates "sometime
next year."
On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes edged lower on
the day, with the Standard & Poor's 500 last down 0.2
percent.
