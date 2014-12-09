(Adds details of auction, quote, updates prices) * Treasuries rally as equities, oil prices slide * Treasury sells $25 billion new 3-year notes * Treasury to sell $21 billion 10-year notes on Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. government bonds rallied and 30-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest in almost two months on Tuesday as falling equity markets and oil prices increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Prices pared gains in the afternoon as some investors took advantage of the rally to sell bonds. Global growth concerns came to the fore as oil prices fell to five-year lows. Greek share and sovereign bond markets plunged after the government in Athens brought forward a presidential vote that heightened uncertainty over the country's transition out of its IMF/EU bailout. China's official bond clearing house also rattled markets by tightening collateral rules. It excluded about 500 billion yuan ($81 billion) worth of corporate bonds from being used for bond repurchase agreements. "There's a flight-to-quality bid that is overwhelming any of the economic fundamental data at the moment," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Bond strength may have helped the U.S. government sell $25 billion in three-year notes, the first sale of $59 billion in new debt this week. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.066 percent, just below where they were trading before the auction. The Treasury will also sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Demand for long-dated debt has been strong even as 30-year yields drop to their lowest this year, barring mid-October's unusual and short-lived yield plunge. A hunt for higher yields has led many investors to reach out to longer-dated Treasuries, with few alternatives for high-quality bonds. "Demographics continue to support fixed income, and now this last wave has been more about high-quality fixed income," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, down from 2.26 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds gained 15/32 to yield 2.88 percent, down from 2.90 percent. The Treasury yield curve held near its flattest in six years as investors bet that the recent strong jobs report for November will keep the Federal Reserve on course to raising interest rates next year. Investors are focused on whether the Fed will change its vow to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" when it meets next week. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)