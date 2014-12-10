(Updates to reflect falling yields)
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Wednesday on safety buying as stocks and oil prices fell, and
before a government auction of $21 billion in reopened 10-year
notes, which is expected to see solid demand.
Treasuries have gained this week as concerns about falling
oil prices and slowing global growth added a safety bid to the
debt.
A hunt for higher yields also has led many investors to
reach out to longer-dated Treasuries, with few alternatives for
high-quality bonds, a factor that is likely to help this week's
auctions.
"I'm not quite so sure that demand is going to be as strong
as what it might have been at a little bit lower levels, but
given the positive outlook for inflation and demand for U.S.
debt compared to other global sovereign yields, I would suspect
that the auctions should go well," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice
president of trading at D.A. Davidson Co in Seattle.
Besides the $21 billion in reopened 10-year notes due to be
sold on Wednesday, the Treasury will sell $13 billion in 30-year
bonds on Thursday. It sold $25 billion in 3-year notes on
Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in
price to yield 2.20 percent, down from 2.22 percent late on
Tuesday. That compares to yields of 0.68 percent for comparable
German government debt, which fell to record lows on
Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 8/32 in price to yield
2.86 percent, down from 2.88 percent.
The Treasury yield curve steepened slightly but held near
its flattest in six years as investors bet that the recent
strong U.S. jobs report for November will keep the Federal
Reserve on course to raise interest rates next year.
Slowing global growth and political uncertainty in Greece
are offsetting yield increases that would normally be expected
as the U.S. economy strengthens.
Greek stocks and bonds fell, with short-term yields rising
above long-term yields, ahead of next week's presidential vote,
pushing the borrowing costs of all peripheral euro zone
governments higher.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras moved the country's
presidential election forward by two months, a gamble that
threatens to trigger an early parliamentary election and
catapult the leftist anti-bailout Syriza party to power.
