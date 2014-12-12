* Yields fall as oil prices, stocks fall * Five-year TIPS breakevens lowest since Nov 2010 * Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest in six years By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a relentless slide in crude oil prices hurt stocks and increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt on rising concerns about falling inflation. Brent crude dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $62.75 a barrel and was set for a weekly loss of more than 8 percent. Falling oil has pressured energy stocks and increased concerns about disinflation while slowing European growth has pushed down yields of German and U.K. government debt to record lows, making U.S. yields comparatively more attractive. "The selloff in crude oil is really pressuring bond prices higher ... it's extremely deflationary," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. U.S. producer prices fell in November and were muted even outside of energy, data showed on Friday, in a sign of weak inflationary pressure that could point to persistent slack in the economy. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.13 percent, down from 2.18 percent late Thursday. That compared to comparable German government bonds that yield 0.63 percent and 10-year U.K. gilts that yield 1.83 percent. The yield gap between U.S. five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries fell as low as 1.20 percentage points, down more than 4 basis points from late Thursday. This inflation breakeven rate, which measures investors' inflation expectations in the next five years, was the lowest since September 2010, according to Reuters data. Thirty-year bonds continued to outperform as investors reached for higher yields offered by longer-dated debt. The bonds have also gained as investors pull away from intermediate-dated notes, which are the most sensitive to interest rate increases. Better U.S. economic data has added to bets that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to raising interest rates next year. "Investors are trying to get out of the very front end of the market, and they are extending on the yield curve, and that is exacerbating the move," said di Galoma. Thirty-year bonds gained 25/32 in price to yield 2.78 percent, down from 2.83 percent. The gap between 5-year note and 30-year bond yields flattened to 120 basis points. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)