(Adds quote, updates prices) * Yields fall as oil prices, stocks fall * Five-year TIPS breakevens lowest since Sept 2010 * Five-year, 30-yr yield curve near flattest in six years By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a relentless slide in crude oil prices hurt stocks and increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt on concerns about falling inflation. Oil fell $2 a barrel to new five-year lows Friday after the world's energy watchdog forecast even lower prices next year on weaker demand and higher supplies. Falling oil has pressured energy stocks and increased concerns about disinflation while slowing European growth has pushed down yields of German and U.K. government debt to record lows, making U.S. yields comparatively more attractive. "The selloff in crude oil is really pressuring bond prices higher ... it's extremely deflationary," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. U.S. producer prices fell in November and were muted even outside of energy, data showed on Friday, in a sign of weak inflationary pressure that could point to persistent slack in the economy. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 2.11 percent, down from 2.18 percent late Thursday. Comparable German government bonds yield 0.63 percent and 10-year U.K. gilts yield 1.81 percent. The yield gap between U.S. five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries fell as low as 1.20 percentage points, down more than 4 basis points from late Thursday. This inflation breakeven rate, which measures investors' inflation expectations in the next five years, was the lowest since September 2010. Thirty-year bonds kept a strong bid as investors reached for higher yields offered by longer-dated debt. The bonds have also gained as investors pull away from intermediate-dated notes, which are the most sensitive to interest rate increases. Improving U.S. economic data has added to bets that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to raising interest rates next year. Many investors expect that the U.S. central bank may change its vow to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" when it meets next week. "I would not be surprised to see them remove the language and resort to language that is more data dependant," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. Thirty-year bonds gained 1-6/32 in price to yield 2.76 percent, down from 2.83 percent. The gap between 5-year note and 30-year bond yields flattened as low as 120 basis points. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)