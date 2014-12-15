* Oil prices fall to five-year lows on OPEC output decision
* Benchmark yield hovers near two-month lows before Fed
meeting
* Five-to-30-year yield gap narrowest in six years
* TIPS break-even rates fall as oil pressures inflation
outlook
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 15 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries
yields fell on Monday as oil prices dropped to five-year lows,
denting inflation expectations and raising the appeal of
long-maturity bonds over shorter-dated issues.
An early rebound in oil prices faded after OPEC exporters
said they would not cut production despite worries about a
supply glut. That renewed selling in stocks and buying in
longer-dated Treasuries, analysts said.
"We are again seeing a pullback in energy prices. That's
weighed on stocks and put a bid back in Treasuries," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Concerns about weakening growth and inflation overseas,
despite signs of a resilient U.S. economy, have also underpinned
the appetite for longer-dated Treasuries, whose yields fell to
two-month lows earlier on Monday.
Those worries have supported bets the Federal Reserve might
consider keeping its pledge to leave short-term interest rates
near zero for a "considerable period" in its latest policy
statement at a two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.
However, most Wall Street economists forecast the Fed might
raise rates in mid-2015 despite the oil market sell-off.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was 2.120 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Friday. It
struck a two-month low at 2.071 percent in overnight trading.
The 30-year Treasury yield fell 1 basis point to
2.745 percent after it briefly narrowed its premium over the
five-year yield to a six-year low of 1.17 percent.
Short-to-medium dated yields rose as much as 5 basis points.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities' yield gaps versus
regular Treasuries, which gauge investors' inflation
expectations, shrank to multi-year tights on Monday. The
five-year TIPS inflation break-even rate fell nearly 4 basis
points to 1.11 percent. This was the lowest since September
2010, Reuters data showed.
In the oil market, January U.S. crude futures on the
New York Mercantile Exchange settled down 3.3 percent at $55.91
a barrel after hitting a five-year low at $55.18.
The renewed slump in oil sent major U.S. stock indexes into
negative territory again, after the Standard & Poor's 500
suffered its worst week in more than two years.
On the data front, the New York Federal Reserve's index of
regional business activity fell to a two-year low in December,
while a gauge on U.S. homebuilder sentiment dipped this month.
On the other hand, the government said industrial output
rose 1.3 percent in November for the biggest monthly rise in
more than 4-1/2 years.
