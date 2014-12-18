* Benchmark yields hit one-week highs after FOMC statement
* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fall last week
* U.S. TIPS breakeven rates slip before $15 bln auction
* Philly Fed index falls in Dec from near 20-year peak
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday as Wall Street stock prices rose a day after U.S.
Federal Reserve's signal that it might raise interest rates in
2015 but would do so at a gradual pace.
Most U.S. government yields touched one-week highs as some
traders exited earlier curve flattener positions that were based
on the view the U.S. central bank would raise short-term rates
even as domestic growth remains subpar and inflation falls short
of its 2 percent goal next year.
"The Fed used soft language that the market would take
comfort in, especially equities," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed
income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City.
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee, the central
bank's policy-setting group, said it would be "patient" on
timing for a rate hike, depending on domestic growth and
inflation, both of which have been running below average.
The stunning drop in oil prices in recent weeks and
persistent economic weakness in Europe and Japan had reduced
market expectations that the Fed in 2015 would boost rates from
the near-zero levels adopted six years ago during the global
financial crisis.
Still, evidence of further improvement in the labor market
and Fed forecasts that inflation would pick up have kept the
start of rate normalization on track for sometime in 2015,
according to the latest FOMC statement.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said first-time
filings for state jobless benefits declined by 6,000 to 289,000
for the week ended Dec. 13.
On the other hand, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said it
index on business conditions in the Mid-Atlantic region fell in
December from the November reading which was the highest since
December 1993.
While Thursday's economic snapshots were mixed, they
supported the view that there might be enough momentum for the
U.S. economy to expand at a moderate 2.5-3.0 percent pace in
2015 without near-zero interest rates, analysts said.
In light of this outlook, major U.S. stock indexes rose with
the Standard & Poor's 500 last up 1.2 percent.
Benchmark 10-year note yield was 2.215 percent,
up 6.5 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The yield spreads between short- and long-dated Treasuries
grew as traders closed out curve flattener trades.
"Flatteners have had a big run this year. People are booking
some of their gains," Heckman said.
The gap between two-year and 10-year yields expanded to 1.58
percentage points from 1.54 points on Wednesday. It reached 1.51
points, its tightest level in 19 months on Tuesday.
Despite a renewed drop in oil prices, Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) showed some stabilization
ahead of a $16 billion auction of five-year TIPS supply at 1
p.m. (1800 GMT). The TIPS sector has been hammered by the steep
drop in crude prices from their peak in June.
January U.S. crude futures fell 93 cents to $55.55 a
barrel. On Tuesday, they fell to 5-1/2-year low of $53.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)