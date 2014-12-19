* Bids emerge after yield rise on Fed patience on rate hike
* TIPS sector stabilizes with stronger U.S. oil prices
* Fed's Kocherlakota sees risks from possible 2015 lift-off
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Friday as some appetite for bonds returned after investors
scrambled for stocks and other risky assets on the view the U.S.
Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in 2015 but do so
slowly.
Benchmark yields declined from one-week highs as
bargain-minded traders reckoned that two days of selling and
exit of flattener trades or bets that shorter-term rates would
rise faster than longer-term rates were overdone.
On Wednesday, the Fed said it would be "patient" on the
timing of a rate hike, depending on domestic growth and
inflation, both of which have been running below average.
In response to the somewhat dovish signal, the Standard &
Poor's 500 index had gained 4.5 percent in two days. It
also bolstered junk bonds and stabilized oil prices that fell to
5-1/2 year lows earlier this week.
"The market overshot. It is just stabilizing after two days
of sitting near their recent highs," said George Goncalves, head
of U.S. interest rate strategy at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
In midday U.S. trading, the 10-year Treasuries yield
slipped 3 basis points to 2.176 percent, while the
30-year yield was down 3 basis points to 2.784
percent.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Friday rate hikes in 2015 would create "unacceptable" downside
risks to U.S. inflation.
Inflation has fallen short of the Fed's 2 percent goal. The
recent slide in oil prices has stoked the view the Fed might
postpone normalizing rate policy until inflation accelerates.
"There is no structural inflation as far as the eye could
see," said Todd Hedtke, vice president of investment management
with Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis.
In the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities sector, the
yield gaps between TIPS and regular Treasuries held firm with
the rise in U.S. oil futures, which rose above $56 a barrel
.
TIPS value is referenced against the government's consumer
price index. On Wednesday, the Labor Department said the CPI
fell 0.3 percent in November, its biggest monthly fall in nearly
six years as gasoline prices booked their biggest decline since
December 2008.
The yield difference between five-year TIPS
and five-year Treasuries, which gauges investors'
five-year inflation outlook, widened 2 basis points to 1.18
percentage points.
On Tuesday, the five-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate fell
to 1.08 points, the lowest since September 2010, according to
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Chizu Nomiyama)