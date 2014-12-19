* Bids emerge after yield rise on Fed 'patience' on rate
hike
* Fed's Kocherlakota sees risks from possible 2015 lift-off
* Fed's Williams views mid-2015 U.S. rate hike "reasonable"
* Fed's Lacker sees lower oil prices a positive for U.S.
(Updates market action, adds Fed's Williams, Lacker comments)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries yields held
steady or fell on Friday on renewed appetite for bonds as a
two-day scramble for stocks and other risky assets slowed.
Longer-dated yields declined from one-week highs as
bargain-minded traders reckoned that two days of selling and
exits from flattener trades, or bets that shorter-term rates
would rise faster than longer-term rates, were overdone.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it would be "patient"
on raising benchmark U.S. interest rates, depending on domestic
growth and inflation.
In response to the somewhat dovish signal, the Standard &
Poor's 500 index gained 4.5 percent in two days. It also
bolstered junk bonds and stabilized oil prices that had fallen
to 5-1/2-year lows earlier this week.
"The market overshot. It is just stabilizing after two days
of sitting near their recent highs," said George Goncalves, head
of U.S. interest rate strategy at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
In the lightest trading day since Nov. 28, the 10-year
Treasuries yield slipped 3 basis points to 2.171
percent, while the 30-year yield decreased 4.6 basis
points to 2.768 percent.
The rebound in the bond market was mitigated by further
strength in the stock market with the S&P 500 rising 0.7 percent
on Friday.
Three Fed officials on Friday gave clues on the thinking
inside the Fed as it considers the timing on a rate lift-off.
San Francisco Fed chief John Williams told Bloomberg Radio
it seems "reasonable" for the Fed to raise rates in mid-2015.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said rate
hikes in 2015 would create "unacceptable" downside risks to U.S.
inflation.
Inflation has fallen short of the Fed's 2 percent goal. The
recent slide in oil prices has stoked the view the Fed might
postpone normalizing rate policy until inflation accelerates.
The over 45 percent drop in U.S. oil futures
since their peak in June has fed worries it will snowball into a
broad U.S. price decline, forcing the chances of a Fed rate hike
back until late 2015 at the earliest.
Amid worries about disinflation, Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker echoed Fed Chair Janet Yellen's view at her press
conference two days earlier that the drop in energy prices will
boost U.S. consumer spending.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Chizu
Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)