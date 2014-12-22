(Recasts with auction results, adds quote, updates prices)
* Treasury sells $27 bln new two-year notes Monday
* Will sell $35 bln 5-yr notes, $13 bln 2-yr floaters
Tuesday
* Thin trading conditions seen this week for Christmas
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. bond yields stayed at
slightly higher levels on Monday after the Treasury sold $27
billion in new two-year notes, the first part of a sale of $104
billion in supply this week.
Yields rose earlier on Monday as equities held near record
levels, reducing safety buying, even as oil prices resumed their
downward march.
Preparation for this week's auctions is likely to put
pressure on Treasuries, with liquidity also expected to decline
this week due to the Christmas holiday.
The new two-year notes sold at a high yield of 0.703
percent, around a basis point below where they traded before the
auction. Dealers took a larger allocation than average.
The government will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on
Tuesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday, which
may need higher yields to be attractive.
"They tend to require more of a concession to take down,"
said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "If we can push the market a
little toward higher yields in those sectors we might see a
solid auction."
The government will also sell $13 billion in reopened
two-year floating rate notes on Tuesday.
Treasury yields increased from two-month lows last week as
stocks gained, boosted since the Federal Reserve said it would
take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates and as
oil prices come off lows.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in
price to yield 2.174 percent.
"With the bounce in the Dow and in equity markets globally,
you're starting to see some of that 'risk off' trade come off
and we're starting to see some 'risk on' ... I don't think
there's anything new for bonds to make a move here to lower
yields," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at
ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York.
The potential for renewed tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, however, could help add a bid to U.S. debt as the oil
price drop roils the Russian currency, said di Galoma.
Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's powerful oil
minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price.
U.S. crude's front-month contract was down $1.70,
nearly 3 percent, at $55.43 barrel. It closed up nearly 5
percent on Friday, the largest gain since August 2012, as some
traders took profits on short positions after prices hit
five-year lows.
