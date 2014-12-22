(Recasts with intermediate-dated debt, updates prices)
* Treasury sells $27 bln two-year notes to solid demand
* Will sell $35 bln 5-yr notes, $13 bln 2-yr floaters
Tuesday
* Thin trading conditions seen this week for Christmas
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 22 Intermediate-debt
underperformed long-dated bonds on Monday as investors prepared
for new five-year and seven-year note supply, after the Treasury
sold $27 billion in new two-year notes to solid demand.
Yields rose earlier on Monday as equities held near record
levels, reducing safety buying, even as oil prices resumed their
downward march.
Intermediate-dated debt weakened on Monday afternoon as
investors prepared for a $35 billion sale of five-year notes on
Tuesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday.
Short and intermediate-dated bonds are most sensitive to
interest rate increases, with liquidity also expected to decline
this week due to the Christmas holiday.
"They tend to require more of a concession to take down,"
said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "If we can push the market a
little toward higher yields in those sectors we might see a
solid auction."
The new two-year notes sold at a high yield of 0.703
percent, around a basis point below where they traded before the
auction. Dealers took a larger allocation than average.
The government will also sell $13 billion in reopened
two-year floating rate notes on Tuesday.
Treasury yields increased from two-month lows last week as
stocks gained, after the Federal Reserve said it would take a
"patient" approach toward raising interest rates.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last little changed
in price to yield 2.164 percent.
"With the bounce in the Dow and in equity markets globally,
you're starting to see some of that 'risk off' trade come off
and we're starting to see some 'risk on' .... I don't think
there's anything new for bonds to make a move here to lower
yields," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at
ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York.
The potential for renewed tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, however, could help add a bid to U.S. debt as the oil
price drop roils the Russian currency, said di Galoma.
Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's powerful oil
minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price.
U.S. crude's front-month contract fell more than 3
percent to $55.31 barrel. It had closed up nearly 5 percent on
Friday, the largest gain since August 2012, as some traders took
profits on short positions after prices hit five-year lows.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)