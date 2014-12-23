(Recasts with auction, adds quote, details, updates prices)
* Yields rise on strong GDP data
* Five-year note sales sees tepid demand
* Treasury to sell $29 bln seven-year notes on Wed
* Yield curve steepens as investors unwind flattener trades
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. Treasury yields increased
on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for a $35
billion sale of new five-year notes, and after
stronger-than-expected growth data reduced bond buying and
boosted stocks, which hit a record high.
Data showed the economy grew in the third quarter at its
quickest pace in 11 years. The Commerce Department revised its
estimate of gross domestic product growth to a 5.0 percent
annual pace from 3.9 percent.
Investors demanded higher yields in the government's auction
of five-year notes, which sold a high yield of 1.739 percent,
around a basis point higher than before the sale. Demand for the
debt also fell with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39 times, the
second lowest level of the year.
Bidding was still seen as solid given illiquid trading
conditions ahead of the Christmas holiday.
"The dealers didn't take down that much. It seems like a
reasonable auction, this time of year makes for a little bit of
illiquid, sloppy trade," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries
trading at CIBC in New York.
The government will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Wednesday, the last sale of this week's $104 billion supply. The
Treasury also sold $27 billion in two-year notes on Monday and
$13 billion in two-year floating rate notes on Tuesday.
Seven-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to
yield 2.05 percent, up from 1.98 percent late on Monday. Traders
expect the new notes to yield around 2 basis points more at 2.07
percent, according to the "when issued" market.
Despite strong GDP data, other indicators on Tuesday pointed
to slowing growth in the fourth quarter. Durable goods orders
unexpectedly fell in November and were well short of
expectations.
"The fact that durable goods orders are slowing the way they
are is a little concerning, and doesn't bode positively for
(fourth quarter) growth numbers," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Improving economic data has raised expectations the Federal
Reserve is closer to raising interest rates next year. That has
hurt short and intermediate-dated debt, which are the most
sensitive to interest rate increases, relative to 30-year bonds.
The yield curve steepened on Tuesday afternoon as some
investors unwound these flattening trades, said CIBC's Tucci.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)