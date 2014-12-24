(Recasts with interest rate expectations, updates prices) * Yields rise as interest rate hike seen sooner * Seven-year note auction sees lowest demand in 13 months * Bond market to close early Wednesday, closed Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in two weeks on Wednesday as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates, extending a rout from Tuesday that was the worst day for the bonds in nine months. Yields held near session highs after the government sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to the lowest demand in 13 months. The Treasury yield curve is its flattest in six years and two-year note yields are the highest in three-and-a-half years as traders prepare for an imminent rate hike. Money markets are also adjusting and overnight index swaps indicate the federal funds rate will more than double to 30 basis points in a year. "People are gaining confidence that the economy is on very solid ground, and the Fed is probably going to move earlier than June, and that all rates should rise," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week. Data on Tuesday showed the economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace in 11 years. Short and intermediate-dated debt has been most hurt in recent months by expectations of an interest rate hike, while thirty-year bonds have been in strong demand as investors reach for higher yields, and on concerns about deflation. But 30-year bonds and 10-year notes took the brunt of this week's selloff. "Selling pressure is moving out the curve," Comiskey said. "People are coming to grips that interest rates are going to rise and the front-end can only go so far before an actual rate hike." Thin trading conditions heading into Thursday's Christmas holiday have dented demand and exacerbated price moves this week. Investors are also unwinding flattening trades that have been profitable this year, said traders. The gap between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields flattened to 109 basis points on Wednesday, down from around 220 basis points at the beginning of the year. The new seven-year notes sold at a high yield of 2.125 percent, the highest since September. The bid to cover ratio was the lowest since November 2013 as direct bidders bought the lowest share of the bonds since February 2011. The bond market will close on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) and be closed all day on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon)