* Treasuries have highest returns in three years * Long bonds post 27 percent annual return * Treasury market to close early before New Year holiday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. Treasuries were set to end the year steady on Wednesday after their best year since 2011, confounding investors that bet that the bonds would be hurt as the Federal Reserve gets closer to raising interest rates, which many expect to happen in the first half of 2015. Treasuries returned 4.95 percent in 2014 while long bonds astounded with a 27.23 percent return, according to data by Barclays. Disappointing growth early in the year even as the U.S. economy expanded gave bonds a solid start to 2014. "Mid-spring was such a disappointment. There was the realization that economic growth at the end of 2013 wasn't going to bring upward momentum into this year," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Surpisingly strong gross domestic product growth for the third quarter this year has raised hopes that economic momentum will gather pace next year. The shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine in July also created a strong safety bid for U.S. bonds as it brought home the scale of the conflict in the region, Vogel said. "It brought home how intractable the conflict would become." Bonds have also been boosted by plummeting oil prices, which are on track for their biggest annual decline since 2008, pressured by weakening demand and a supply glut prompted by the U.S. shale boom and OPEC's refusal to cut output. Benchmark 10-year note yields have dropped to 2.18 percent as of Wednesday morning from 3 percent at the beginning of the year. Thirty-year bond yields have fallen to 2.76 percent, from 3.93 percent. Long-dated debt has benefited from a scarcity of safe assets, with investors reaching out the yield curve to generate higher returns. Concerns about low inflation, or deflation, have also boosted demand for bonds with Treasuries paying far greater yields than comparable sovereign bonds in Germany and Japan. The bond market is due to close early on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday for the New Year holiday. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)