(Updates with Chicago manufacturing data, adds quotes, updates
prices)
* US bond prices gain after Chicago PMI disappoints
* Treasuries have highest returns in three years
* Long bonds post 27 percent annual return
* Treasury market to close early before New Year holiday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. Treasuries were set to end
the year stronger on Wednesday, and post their best year since
2011, after slightly disappointing manufacturing data, though
trading volumes were very light before the New Year holiday.
This year's rally has confounded investors that bet that the
bonds would be hurt as the Federal Reserve gets closer to
raising interest rates, which many expect to happen in the first
half of 2015.
"The year was really quite surprising to most people," said
Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of trading at D.A. Davidson Co
in Seattle.
Treasuries returned 4.95 percent in 2014 while long bonds
astounded with a 27.23 percent return, according to data by
Barclays from yesterday's close.
Bonds gained on Wednesday after the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago Business Barometer for December declined to
58.3, its lowest reading since July. Economists had expected a
milder decrease to 60.1 from November's 60.8.
Slowing global growth, deflation fears and geopolitical
tensions have all supported bonds this year even as the U.S.
economy gains strength.
"People were really not counting on the amount of global
stresses that we're having," said Hurley.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have dropped to
2.18 percent after briefly breaking above 3 percent at the
beginning of the year. Thirty-year bond yields have
fallen to 2.75 percent, from 3.93 percent.
Disappointing growth early in the year even as the U.S.
economy expanded gave bonds a solid start to 2014.
"Mid-spring was such a disappointment. There was the
realization that economic growth at the end of 2013 wasn't going
to bring upward momentum into this year," said Jim Vogel, an
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Surprisingly strong gross domestic product growth for the
third quarter this year has raised hopes that economic momentum
will gather pace next year.
The shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine
in July also created a strong safety bid for Treasuries, Vogel
said. "It brought home how intractable the conflict would
become."
Bonds have also been boosted by plummeting oil prices, which
are on track for their biggest annual decline since 2008.
Long-dated debt has benefited this year from a scarcity of
safe assets, with investors reaching out the yield curve to
generate higher returns. Treasuries paying far greater yields
than comparable sovereign bonds in Germany and Japan.
The bond market is due to close early on Wednesday and will
be closed on Thursday for the New Year holiday.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)