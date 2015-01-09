* Long bond posts biggest gains
* U.S. wage decline seen overshadowing job gains
(Adds price rises, quotes)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices
climbed on Friday, with investors focusing on a surprising drop
in U.S. average hourly wages and slumping oil prices that
aggravated worries the global economy is sputtering.
Wall Street stocks declined about 1 percent after two
days of outsized gains, boosting prices of U.S. government debt
as investors sought less-risky assets. Increases were largest in
longer maturities, which also outperformed in a rally that ended
earlier this week.
Other stock markets in Europe and elsewhere also dropped as
investors sought out less risky holdings. MSCI's all-country
world stock index, a measure of equity markets
in 45 countries, fell 0.71 percent.
Bond investors largely shrugged off strong U.S. employment
data for December and focused on a five-cent decline in hourly
wages that suggested the Federal Reserve may be slow about
raising benchmark U.S. interest rates.
"Yes, we had job growth," said Sharon Stark, fixed income
strategist at D.A. Davidson. "But job growth without growth in
pay is not a sustainable model."
The Fed may not act until 2016, given disinflationary forces
affecting the global economy, Stark said.
Perceived odds on the Fed raising rates by September fell to
52 percent, according to CME Fedwatch, which tracks futures
contracts. That was down from 60 percent before the jobs data.
Thirty-year Treasuries were last up 28/32 to
yield 2.55 percent, while the benchmark 10-year note
was ahead 17/32, and its yield slipped below 2 percent to 1.957
percent. Shorter maturities also rose in price.
"Two percent on the 10-year yield has discounted a lot of
the news on low wage inflation. My guess is that at the end of
the month, we are going to see rates go a bit lower," said Kathy
Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York.
"There are still a lot of powerful disinflationary forces
globally with the parts of Europe in deflation and the drop in
oil prices, and they hold down yields."
The spread among Treasuries widened on Friday. Earlier this
week, in a rally fueled by falling oil prices and expectations
that European policymakers will soon launch a bond-buying
program, the Treasuries spread narrowed to its
tightest since December 2007.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by James Dalgleish)