* Long bond posts biggest gains
* U.S. wage decline seen overshadowing job gains
* Ten-year yield under 2 percent
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices
climbed on Friday, with investors focusing on a surprising drop
in U.S. average hourly wages and slumping oil prices that
aggravated worries the global economy is sputtering.
U.S. government debt was also boosted by a fall on Wall
Street, where stocks were down nearly 1 percent after two
days of outsized gains. Increases were largest in longer
maturities.
Bond investors looking at the government's U.S. employment
data for December largely shrugged off a strong increase in jobs
and focused on a five-cent decline in hourly wages that
suggested the Federal Reserve may be slow about raising
benchmark U.S. interest rates.
"Yes, we had job growth," said Sharon Stark, fixed income
strategist at D.A. Davidson. "But job growth without growth in
pay is not a sustainable model."
The Fed may not act until 2016, given disinflationary forces
affecting the global economy, Stark said.
David Coard, head of fixed income trading at Williams
Capital Group in New York, believes many bond investors were
missing the bigger picture. He noted the steady job growth puts
the Fed in a sweet spot, allowing them to take their time in
lifting interest rates.
"There is more focus on oil and what people perceive to be
the potential risk of deflation and the weakness in some
European and Asian industrialized countries," Coard said. "There
should be more focus in bonds on the fundamentals in the U.S."
Perceived odds on the Fed raising rates by September fell to
52 percent, according to CME Fedwatch, which tracks futures
contracts. That was down from 60 percent before the jobs data.
Thirty-year Treasuries were last up 29/32 to
yield 2.5514 percent, while the benchmark 10-year note
was ahead 14/32, and its yield slipped below 2
percent to 1.961 percent. Shorter maturities also rose in price.
The spread among Treasuries widened on Friday. Earlier this
week, in a rally fueled by falling oil prices and expectations
that European policymakers will soon launch a bond-buying
program, the Treasuries spread narrowed to its
tightest since December 2007.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)