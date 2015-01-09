* Long bond posts biggest gains

* U.S. wage decline seen overshadowing job gains

* Ten-year yield under 2 percent (Adds late prices, quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Friday, with investors focusing on a surprising drop in U.S. average hourly wages and slumping oil prices that aggravated worries the global economy is sputtering.

U.S. government debt was also boosted by a fall on Wall Street, where stocks were down nearly 1 percent after two days of outsized gains. Increases were largest in longer maturities.

Bond investors looking at the government's U.S. employment data for December largely shrugged off a strong increase in jobs and focused on a five-cent decline in hourly wages that suggested the Federal Reserve may be slow about raising benchmark U.S. interest rates.

"Yes, we had job growth," said Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson. "But job growth without growth in pay is not a sustainable model."

The Fed may not act until 2016, given disinflationary forces affecting the global economy, Stark said.

David Coard, head of fixed income trading at Williams Capital Group in New York, believes many bond investors were missing the bigger picture. He noted the steady job growth puts the Fed in a sweet spot, allowing them to take their time in lifting interest rates.

"There is more focus on oil and what people perceive to be the potential risk of deflation and the weakness in some European and Asian industrialized countries," Coard said. "There should be more focus in bonds on the fundamentals in the U.S."

Perceived odds on the Fed raising rates by September fell to 52 percent, according to CME Fedwatch, which tracks futures contracts. That was down from 60 percent before the jobs data.

Thirty-year Treasuries were last up 29/32 to yield 2.5514 percent, while the benchmark 10-year note was ahead 14/32, and its yield slipped below 2 percent to 1.961 percent. Shorter maturities also rose in price.

The spread among Treasuries widened on Friday. Earlier this week, in a rally fueled by falling oil prices and expectations that European policymakers will soon launch a bond-buying program, the Treasuries spread narrowed to its tightest since December 2007. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)