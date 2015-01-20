* Yield curve flattens as demand for yield boosts long-dated
debt
* ECB meeting in focus for Thursday, QE expected
* Slow global growth prospects adds bid for bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 20 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Tuesday with 30-year bonds leading the rally, as investors bet
that the European Central Bank will launch new quantitative
easing this week, keeping longer-dated debt in demand as
investors hunt for higher yields.
The ECB meeting on Thursday is this week's main focus, when
many expect the central bank will announce purchases of
government bonds in a bid to fight off deflation and kickstart
growth.
"If you are looking for ECB to not disappoint on Thursday,
the predominant view is that you still won't have enough
long-dated assets, and I think that is driving the flattener
today," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 113 basis points, after steepening
to 121 basis points on Friday.
Record low yields on German and other European sovereign
debt have contributed to demand for U.S. Treasuries, which pay
far higher yields, even as the Federal Reserve is expected to
increase interest rates this year as the U.S. economy improves.
Short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries are the most
sensitive to interest rate hikes and have come under the most
pressure from expected rate increases.
Two-year notes yielded 0.48 percent on Tuesday,
just above their lowest levels since October. Benchmark 10-year
notes were yielding 1.81 percent, just above their
lowest levels since May 2013.
Thirty-year bonds yielded 2.41 percent on
Tuesday, after falling to record lows of 2.35 percent last week.
The outlook for weak global economic growth also added a bid
for bonds on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for
global economic growth in 2015, and called on Tuesday for
governments and central banks to pursue accommodative monetary
policies and structural reforms to support growth.
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014
as property prices cooled and companies and local governments
struggled under heavy debt burdens, though many investors were
relived growth wasn't as bad as they had feared.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)