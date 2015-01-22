* U.S. yields fall; ECB purchases larger than expected * German bond yields fall to record lows By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced more bond purchases than expected in an effort to fight deflation and kickstart growth in the region. The ECB said it would buy government bonds from this March until the end of September 2016 despite opposition from Germany's Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that it could allow spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms. "It's pretty aggressive, slightly more than the market was looking for," said Wilmer Stith, a fixed income portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust in Baltimore. The bond purchases will further reduce the supply of high-quality debt, which has supported long-dated Treasuries as investors reach for higher yields. That is likely to continue to support bonds even as investors also anticipate improving growth and inflation that should eventually push yields higher. "It's bullish for Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of Action Economics in San Francisco. "We've seen record low yields in the periphery in Europe, and that will provide an underpinning for Treasuries for widening spreads." Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.83 percent, down from 1.94 percent before the announcement. Thirty-year bonds gained 1-2/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent, down from 2.54 percent. German 10-year government bond yields hit record lows of 0.377 percent after the ECB press conference. (Additional reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)