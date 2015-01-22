(Adds TIPS auction, updates prices) * U.S. yields fall; ECB purchases larger than expected * German bond yields fall to record lows * ECB stimulus seen supporting U.S. interest rate hike * Strong investor demand for 10-yr TIPS auction By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries pared yield declines on Thursday but remained slightly lower after the European Central Bank announced more bond purchases than expected in a move that boosts global liquidity and is expected to support U.S. and European bonds. The ECB said it would buy government bonds from this March until the end of September 2016 despite opposition from Germany's Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that the move could allow spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms. "It's likely to impact yields everywhere," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "When you put this much stimulus into the markets it's going to go other places that you hadn't intended, and one of those places is going to be U.S. debt as well." The bond purchases will further reduce the supply of high-quality debt, which has supported long-dated Treasuries as investors reach for higher yields. That is likely to continue to support bonds even as investors also anticipate improving growth and inflation that should eventually push yields higher. "It's bullish for Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of Action Economics in San Francisco. "We've seen record low yields in the periphery in Europe, and that will provide an underpinning for Treasuries for widening spreads." Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding 1.90 percent, after falling as low as 1.82 percent, down from 1.94 percent before the announcement. Thirty-year bonds yielded 2.47 percent after going as low as 2.41 percent, down from 2.54 percent before the ECB announcement. German 10-year government bond yields hit record lows of 0.377 percent after the ECB press conference. Investors bought a majority of the $15 billion worth of U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities offered on Thursday, suggesting demand for higher-yield U.S. bonds as European yields hit record lows. The risk to own U.S. TIPS was reduced after the ECB announced its bond purchase program, aimed at averting deflation spreading across the euro zone. The ECB's stimulus may also provide a backstop that will help the Federal Reserve raise interest rates, which many expect to begin in the first half of this year. "It's a really big positive for the Fed, it gets another major central bank into the system of trying to prop up the markets and support risk sentiment," BNP's Kohli said. The next major focus for the market is the Fed's Jan. 28 policy announcement at the completion of its two-day meeting. (Additional reporting by Michael Connor and Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Paul Simao and Peter Galloway)