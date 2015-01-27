* Long bond yield hits record low 2.328 pct
* Durable goods data below forecasts
* Worries grow that global woes stinging U.S.
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday, with 30-year yields touching record lows after
economic data signaled falling crude oil prices and sputtering
world growth may be dragging on U.S. businesses.
As U.S. stock prices fell sharply, 30-year bonds
were last up 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.3356 percent. Earlier
the yield hit a record low of 2.328 percent.
A gauge of U.S. business investment plans unexpectedly fell.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, fell 0.6 percent last month after a downwardly
revised 0.6 percent drop in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders increasing 0.5 percent in December after a previously
reported 0.5 percent drop in November.
"The idea that lower oil costs are nothing but a tax rebate
or a decline in tax on consumption is running into the first
wave of hard economic data indicating business investment is
getting hurt a little bit worse than people originally
anticipated," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Wall Street prices fell more than 1 percent, partly because
of the capital goods data and also due to corporate earnings
that fell short of expectations.
Yields on benchmark 10-year notes also moved
down and last stood at 1.7650 percent, reflecting a price gain
of 18/32, according to Thomson Reuters data. Shorter maturities
also rose in price.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
widened slightly to 106.40 ahead of the scheduled
start on Tuesday of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Vogel said traders expect few changes in policy or outlook on
Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee will
issue a statement.
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo
Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said he expects
the Fed policymakers eyeing interest rate hikes to take the
durable goods data up for discussion.
"The Fed will likely look at this and take pause, realizing
it can afford to be more patient than many people expected in
raising rates," he said.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Peter
Galloway)