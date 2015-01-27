* Long bond yield goes as low as 2.328 percent
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices ended
mixed on Tuesday after 30-year yields touched record lows amid
data-driven worries about sputtering world growth and a sharp
sell-off on Wall Street.
Thirty-year bonds were last off 2/32 in price to
yield 2.40 percent. Earlier the yield hit a record low of 2.328
percent after the Commerce Department said non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft fell 0.6 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, had
increased 0.5 percent in December after a previously reported
0.5 percent drop in November.
"The idea that lower oil costs are nothing but a tax rebate
or a decline in tax on consumption is running into the first
wave of hard economic data indicating business investment is
getting hurt a little bit worse than people originally
anticipated," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Later economic data, including a reported surge in housing
sales and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence during January,
cooled bond buying as traders concluded a rally in Treasuries
ahead of a Federal Reserve policymakers statement might be short
lived, according to Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at
LPL Financial in San Diego.
"The bond market reacquainted itself with the fact that a
rally as the Fed meets is probably not warranted," Valeri said.
Vogel said traders expect few changes in policy or outlook
on Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee
will issue a statement on U.S. monetary policy.
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo
Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said he expects
policymakers to take the durable goods data up for discussion.
"The Fed will likely look at this and take pause, realizing
it can afford to be more patient than many people expected in
raising rates," he said.
Wall Street stock prices had been off more than 2 percent,
partly because of the capital goods data and also due to
corporate earnings that fell short of expectations, but
recovered some late on Tuesday.
Yields on benchmark 10-year notes also retreated
from lows and last stood at 1.8214 percent, reflecting a price
gain of 1/32, according to Thomson Reuters data. Shorter
maturities rose modestly in price.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
widened slightly to 108 basis points.
