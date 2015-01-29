* Long bond yields back away from record lows
* Treasury auctions drive some selling
* Weekly jobless applications at near 15-year low
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. Treasuries fell on
Thursday ahead of scheduled auctions of $64 billion of new
federal debt and after surprisingly strong weekly figures on
American jobless claims bolstered optimism.
After three days of price increases that dropped the 30-year
bond's yield to a record low on Wednesday, the 30-year
was last off 17/32 in price to yield 2.3214 percent
after dipping to a record low of 2.273 percent on Wednesday.
The 10-year note was down 9/32 to lift its yield
to 1.7580 percent. Other maturities were also mostly off,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bond losses increased after the government reported that the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
tumbled last week to its lowest level in nearly 15 years.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
43,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended Jan.
24, the lowest since April 2000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. It was the biggest weekly decline since November 2012.
"The labor market looks like its up and running and healthy
despite some of the international developments we've seen," said
Jake Lowery, portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management in
Atlanta. "There's less bid for safe-haven assets in a good
economic environment and more chance the Fed can hike (interest
rates) sometime this year."
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve maintained an upbeat
assessment of the job market, saying a range of labor indicators
suggested that slack continued to diminish.
Demand for Treasuries, especially long-dated issues, has
been especially strong among non-U.S. investors attracted by
America's relatively high interest rates and economic prospects
generally brighter than other major economies.
Some debt investors were taking profits from the Treasuries
rally and others were selling current holdings to make room for
new debt from five-year note and seven-year note auctions
scheduled for Thursday, Lowery said.
"Prices have not moved more severely in the five-year and
seven-year than in other portions of the curve, and that
indicates the auctions should not be a major difficulty for the
market," Lowery said.
Prices on the five-year Treasury note were last
off 4/32 to yield 1.2698 percent, while the seven-year
was down 5/32 to yield 1.5558 percent.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)