* Long bond, 10-year yields at record lows
* 30-year on track to 10 pct monthly total returns
* GDP data softer than expected
* Seven-year note jumps
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices
jumped on Friday, with long-term yields hitting record lows
after slower-than-anticipated economic growth encouraged
speculation that the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate
hikes.
Friday's gains added to a strong Treasuries rally that has
the 30-year Treasury on track for total returns in
January of more than 10 percent. That would be the long bond's
best total return performance since September 2011, according to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
The long bond, which was last up 1-25/32 in price and
yielding just above the 2.241 percent record low touched
earlier, has been especially popular with overseas buyers
because of America's brighter economic outlook.
"If you are someone looking for yields and liquidity, you are
going to look to U.S. Treasuries because yields are lower
overseas," said Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at D.A.
Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Prices surged after the U.S. Commerce Department said gross
domestic product rose at a 2.6 percent annual pace after the
third quarter's spectacular 5 percent increase. Weak business
spending and a wider trade deficit offset the fastest pace of
consumer spending since 2006.
The data stung Wall Street stock prices, which were off
nearly 0.70 percent but encouraged buying of Treasuries on hopes
the Fed will delay its first interest rate increase. The U.S.
central bank has kept its short-term rate near zero since
December 2008, and most economists expect a midyear hike.
The 10-year note was last up 10/32, leaving its
yield at 1.6785 percent. Earlier, the maturity's yield had
touched a low of 1.666 percent not seen since May 2013.
Seven-year notes posted some of the biggest price
gains, rising 1-18/32 to yield 1.5012 percent. On Thursday, the
U.S. Treasury Department sold $29 billion of seven-year notes
at a yield of 1.590 percent.
"We had supply this week, so the seven-year probably looked
relatively attractive compared to the rest of the (yield) curve
as people went to the longer end of the curve," Stark said.
