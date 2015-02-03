* Weak Japanese bond auction spurs broad bond sell-off
* Greece's softer stance on debt soothes investor jitters
* Surprise RBA rate cut to record low mitigates bond losses
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday as hopes Greece could strike a new debt deal and poor
demand at a Japanese government debt sale spurred broad selling
in high-rated government bonds.
On Monday, Greece's new government dropped calls for a
write-off of its foreign debt and proposed ending a standoff
with its official creditors by swapping the debt for
growth-linked bonds.
Meanwhile, Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 2.4 trillion yen
10-year JGBs to unexpectedly weak demand, pushing the spread
between lowest and average bid prices to its widest in nearly 12
years.
Competition from corporate bond supply also has reduced
appetite for lower-yielding U.S. government debt, analysts said.
Wall Street dealers anticipated $25 billion in company debt this
week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
"All these things are putting Treasuries on the back foot,"
said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock
Asset Management in Boston.
The bond market sell-off paused after the Reserve Bank of
Australia unexpectedly lowered its policy rate by a quarter
point to a record low 2.25 percent.
The RBA's move supported the view it has become tougher for
the Federal Reserve to consider raising interest rates in 2015
as more central banks seek to cut rates or engage in large-scale
bond purchases in a bid to stimulate their economies.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
19/32 in price with a yield of 1.739 percent, up over 6 basis
points from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond were 1-25/32 lower in price,
yielding 2.329 percent, up about 8 basis points from Monday.
Despite Tuesday's spike, Treasuries yields were not far from
the lows they recorded last week due to fears of deflation
spreading globally.
Moreover, U.S. yields remain some of the highest in the
world, making Treasuries attractive for investors who see
negative yields in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, analysts and
investors said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)