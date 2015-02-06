* Yields increase after strong U.S. payrolls report * Yield curve between 5-yr, 30-yr bonds flattens * Two-year note yields highest since Jan 9 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday and the yield curve flattened after a report showed that U.S. job growth rose solidly in January and wages rebounded strongly. Nonfarm payrolls increased 257,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for November and December was revised to show a whopping 147,000 more jobs created than previously reported, bolstering views consumers will have enough muscle to carry the economy through rough seas. Wages increased 12 cents last month after falling five cents in December. That took the year-on-year gain to 2.2 percent, the largest since August. [ID: nLNN6DEB6U] "By any measure, this was an extremely good report," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "I don't think one report will sway the Fed one way or the other, but I do think it adds some additional evidence for those folks wondering what the fate of wages is going to be, that you probably are looking at some modest wage pressures here." Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped to 1.869 percent from 1.81 percent before the report and 30-year bond yields increased to 2.46 percent, from 2.41 percent. Two-year note yields >US2YT=RR> increased to 0.60 percent, from 0.53 percent, the highest level since Jan. 9 and five-year note yields rose to 1.41 percent, from 1.29 percent. Short and intermediate-dated debt are the most sensitive to interest rate increases. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 106 basis points, from 112 basis points before the report. U.S. short term interest rate futures contracts dropped and now show that traders see a 55 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in September 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts. Before the report, traders saw a 48 percent chance of a September 2015 rate hike. (Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernadette Baum)