* Traders bring forward interest rate hike expectations
* Yield curve between 5-yr, 30-yr bonds flattens
* Two-year note yields highest since Jan 9
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on
Friday and the yield curve flattened after a report showed that
U.S. job growth rose solidly in January and wages rebounded
strongly, raising some bets that the Federal Reserve may act
sooner to raise interest rates.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 257,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday. Data for November and December was
revised to show 147,000 more jobs created than previously
reported.
Wages increased 12 cents last month after falling five cents
in December. That took the year-on-year gain to 2.2 percent, the
largest since August. [ID: nLNN6DEB6U]
"By any measure, this was an extremely good report," said
Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New
York. "It adds some additional evidence for those folks
wondering what the fate of wages is going to be, that you
probably are looking at some modest wage pressures here."
Short- and intermediate-dated debt took the brunt of the
selling as some analysts and investors worried that current
yields are underestimating the likelihood that the Fed may raise
rates in the coming months.
"The market has not priced in an early Fed. The market is
still priced for 50 percent chance in July. With this kind of a
number, the Fed can go in the first half of the year. One more
report like this and the Fed will be going earlier," said
Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York.
Short and intermediate-dated notes are the most sensitive to
interest rate increases.
Two-year note yields increased to 0.61 percent
from 0.53 percent, the highest since Jan. 9, and five-year note
yields rose to 1.41 percent from 1.29 percent.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
was last 107 basis points, after briefly
flattening to 102 basis points, from 112 basis points before the
report.
Futures contracts tied to the Fed's main policy rate now
show that traders see a 62 percent chance that the first Fed
rate hike will come in September 2015, based on CME FedWatch,
which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures
contracts. They put a 47 percent probability on the chance of a
July rate hike.
Before the report, traders were betting the Fed would wait
until October before raising rates.
Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped to 1.90
percent from 1.81 percent before the report, and 30-year bond
yields increased to 2.48 percent from 2.41 percent.
