* Ten-year yields touch month high
* Treasury auctions, corporate debt deals weigh
* Data bolster U.S. jobs optimism
(Adds auction results, quotes and late prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Tuesday, bumping benchmark 10-year yields above 2 percent for
the first time in a month as investors positioned for a probable
mid-2015 rate hike by the Federal Reserve and big government
bond auctions.
Ten-year Treasury notes on Tuesday yielded as
much as 2.016 percent, a high last seen on January 9, and were
last trading at 1.9897 percent, falling 12/32 in price,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Thirty-year bond yields were last trading at
2.5699 percent, reflecting a price decline of 1-2/32, after
touching a session high of 2.596 percent.
"That's four consecutive down days, and we are still showing
some of the hangover from the good nonfarm payrolls report on
Friday," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.
Bonds sank last week, in part because an unexpectedly strong
U.S. jobs report on Friday suggested to many investors that the
labor market's strength bolsters the case for the Federal
Reserve to raise short-term rates sooner than later.
Arguments that America's labor market is brightening were
reinforced by government data showing U.S. job openings and
labor turnover rose to 5.028 milllion in December from 4.847
million in November, according to interest rate strategist Jim
Vogel of FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"JOLTS positively reinforced the message of January
payrolls," Vogel said in a note.
Shorter-term Treasuries, the securities most sensitive to
Fed interest-rate shifts, were also off in price on Tuesday,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Five-year notes
fell 2/32 to yield 1.5021 percent.
"The front end of the curve is still pricing market
expectations for the timing of the first Fed rate hike," LeBas
said. "The probability has come forward."
According to CME Fed Watch, odds on an interest-rate
increase in June stand at 70 percent, up from 64 percent in
January.
The bond market was also making room for this week's $64
billion of Treasury debt auctions, along with sizeable corporate
bond deals, such as the $10.75 billion Microsoft Corp
priced on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Treasury sold $24 billion of three-year
notes at a high yield of 1.050 percent, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.34.
The Treasury is scheduled to auction another $24 billion
of 10-years on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-years on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)