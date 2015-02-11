* Ten-year auction prices at 2.0 percent

* Foreign demand at auction up (Adds auction results, price gains and quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Feb 11 Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, getting a boost from a well-received $24 billion auction of new 10-year notes that drew heavy foreign buying.

The gains ended a string of losses that began last week, as the 10-year Treasury rose 3/32 to yield 1.98 percent.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year maturity had been as low as 1.97 percent in trading after the U.S. Treasury published results of Wednesday's auction, the second of three this week.

The 30-year long bond rose 10/32 to yield 2.56 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Price changes in intermediate- and short-dated maturities were mixed and much smaller.

Before results of the auction were released, prices had been mostly down in light trading.

The auction had a better-than-expected high yield of 2.0 percent, a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62 percent, and the best indirect bid by foreigners and others since December 2011 at 59.5 percent.

The market yield on the 10-year was 2.01 percent just before the auction results were published.

"We award this auction a grade A," Nomura Securities analysts said in a note to clients.

Traders and analysts saw the auction as confirmation of continued foreign interest in Treasuries, which pay much higher rates than European and Japanese sovereign debt. A 10-year German bund pays 162 fewer basis points than a 10-year Treasury.

"The demand for longer-dated paper is out there," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "The market is finding good support at 10s at 2 percent."

U.S. yields have climbed in recent weeks on growing signs America's labor markets are expanding as other big economies battle slow growth. At the end of January, U.S. 10-year yields were 1.668 percent.

The Treasury Department sold $24 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and is scheduled to sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)