* Ten-year auction prices at 2.0 percent
* Foreign demand at auction up
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Feb 11 Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt
prices rose on Wednesday, getting a boost from a well-received
$24 billion auction of new 10-year notes that drew heavy foreign
buying.
The gains ended a string of losses that began last week, as
the 10-year Treasury rose 3/32 to yield 1.98
percent.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year maturity had been as low as
1.97 percent in trading after the U.S. Treasury published
results of Wednesday's auction, the second of three this week.
The 30-year long bond rose 10/32 to yield 2.56
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Price changes in
intermediate- and short-dated maturities were mixed and much
smaller.
Before results of the auction were released, prices had been
mostly down in light trading.
The auction had a better-than-expected high yield of 2.0
percent, a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62 percent, and the best
indirect bid by foreigners and others since December 2011 at
59.5 percent.
The market yield on the 10-year was 2.01 percent just before
the auction results were published.
"We award this auction a grade A," Nomura Securities
analysts said in a note to clients.
Traders and analysts saw the auction as confirmation of
continued foreign interest in Treasuries, which pay much higher
rates than European and Japanese sovereign debt. A 10-year
German bund pays 162 fewer basis points than a 10-year Treasury.
"The demand for longer-dated paper is out there," said Mary
Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A.
Davidson in Seattle. "The market is finding good support at 10s
at 2 percent."
U.S. yields have climbed in recent weeks on growing signs
America's labor markets are expanding as other big economies
battle slow growth. At the end of January, U.S. 10-year yields
were 1.668 percent.
The Treasury Department sold $24 billion of three-year notes
on Tuesday and is scheduled to sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
