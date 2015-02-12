* Disappointing U.S. data pushes investors back into
Treasuries
* Ukraine ceasefire deal had sparked safe-haven Treasury
selling
* 10-year Treasury yield hovering around 2 pct mark
* Upcoming $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds weighs on
market
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. Treasury prices pulled up
from overnight lows on Thursday as weaker-than-expected U.S.
retail sales and weekly jobless claims reports inserted some
caution into the economic backdrop and forecasting of U.S.
monetary policy.
The data, which showed U.S. consumer spending barely
rebounded in January suggests economic growth was slow in the
first quarter, and caused a knee-jerk reaction to buy.
The number of American's filing for first-time jobless
claims rose more than expected last week, however the underlying
trend remains consistent with a strengthening labor market.
Investors, seeing a potential de-escalation in the conflict
between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the wee hours
of Thursday with a new cease-fire agreement, had trimmed their
positions in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
"The overnight news on the ceasefire was positive on the
geopolitical front, and Treasuries sold off. However, the data
this morning on retail sales and jobless claims turned it
around. Nothing more complicated than that," said Michael Pond,
global head of inflation market strategy at Barclays in New
York.
Just ahead of the retail sales and jobless claims reports
the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury was down close to half a
point in price, keeping the yield above the 2 percent mark.
However, in the wake of the data, the 10-year Treasury is
now off just 3/32 of a point in price, with the yield at 1.99
percent.
The 30-year bond cut its loss of one full point in price to
trade in early New York action with a loss of 10/32 of a point,
leaving the yield at 2.57 percent.
An upcoming auction of $16 billion worth of 30-year
Treasuries on Thursday was seen weighing down current market
prices.
"Definitely, I think that's why we are seeing some of the
underperformance today on the 30-year, but after the auction I
think we go back to very good performance," said Justin
Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago. "I would have to expect a pretty decent auction,
despite the levels and it has not been a problem finding buyers
at the long-end of the curve."
"Our economists continue to be optimistic about the U.S.
economy, but there is a lot of risk to the downside because of
the global picture," he said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases Editing by W Simon)