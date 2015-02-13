(Adds quote, US data, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday on optimism that Greek and European negotiators will
reach a deal over the terms of Greece's bailout, and after
better-than-expected growth in Germany's economy reduced demand
for safe haven debt.
Greece agreed on Thursday to talk to its creditors about the
way out of its hated international bailout in a political
climbdown that could prevent its new leftist-led government
running out of money as early as next month.
"Greece continues to hang in the balance, it sounds like the
talks have been a little bit more constructive," said Sean
Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Germany also grew by a much stronger than expected 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, with domestic demand
lifting Europe's largest economy out of its mid-year lull to
take growth for the whole year to 1.6 percent and raise hopes of
a strong 2015.
That news sent German government debt yields higher, which
also helped push Treasury yields up.
"We had a rebound in European rates that we're following,"
said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 2.01 percent, up from 1.99 percent late on
Thursday.
Treasury yields have increased since U.S. data last Friday
showed solid job growth in January and a rebound in wages,
boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve may increase
interest rates in the coming months.
The selloff paused on Thursday, however, after a new report
showed that U.S. consumer spending barely rose in January,
suggesting the economy started the first quarter on a softer
note.
An unexpected drop in U.S. consumer sentiment on Friday
added to worries about slowing growth, causing 30-year bonds to
add to their price losses and the Treasury yield curve to
steepen.
Some investors have been expecting the yield curve to
flatten as short and intermediate-debt yields rise on the
prospect of nearing rate hikes, while longer-dated bonds are
supported by demand for higher yielding assets and a shortage of
supply.
The next large focus for the market will be the release next
Wednesday of the minutes from the Fed's January meeting. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen will also testify before the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee on Feb. 24.
The market will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day
holiday.
