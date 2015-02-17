* Growing consensus of imminent Fed tightening - trader
* Fed minutes in focus
* No end to Greek funding despite collapse of talks
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Tuesday on growing expectations the Federal Reserve could
change the language in its next monetary policy statement to
flag a possible interest rate increase as early as June.
U.S. 30-year bond yields climbed to seven-week peaks, while
those for benchmark 10-year notes hit daily highs.
Concerns about Greece's debt negotiations and the conflict
in Ukraine had triggered earlier safe-haven buying of
Treasuries, but that dissipated in New York trading.
Some market participants suggested the latest sell-off in
Treasuries may have also been triggered by news that the
European Central Bank is unlikely to pull the plug on emergency
funding for Greek banks this week despite a standoff between
Athens and its international lenders, a person familiar with the
situation said.
Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over
the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout package as "unacceptable".
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stressed on Tuesday that
his government will not compromise.
"Even though there are concerns about Greece and Europe,
that could be giving way to increased concerns that the Fed
could begin tightening maybe as early as June," said David
Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at Williams
Capital in New York.
The Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting on
Wednesday, but many market participants don't expect much
guidance about the timing of the U.S. central bank's first
interest rate increase since the global financial crisis.
Instead, investors are looking to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
congressional testimony next week for clearer indications about
the probability of a June tightening.
In mid-morning New York trading, U.S. 30-year bond prices
fell 27/32 to yield 2.66 percent. Earlier in the
session, U.S. 30-year yields rose as high as 2.675 percent, the
highest level since Jan. 5.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 12/32 in price
to yield 2.06 percent, up from 2.05 percent late on Monday.
Treasury yields have increased since U.S. data two weeks ago
showed robust jobs growth for January as well as a rise in
wages, bolstering the view the Fed may have to lift interest
rates sooner rather than later.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Paul Simao)