* Fed minutes seen as less dovish
* Yields rise after Fed-fueled rally
* Jobless claims fewer than forecast
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday after better-than-expected weekly jobless figures
shifted sentiment in favor of a start to Fed interest-rate
increases sooner than later.
The declines reversed gains made Wednesday following the
release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting, which were more dovish than expected. On Thursday,
10-year Treasuries were off 19/32 and yielding
2.1081 percent. The yield was up from 2.068 percent on
Wednesday.
Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager at Wilmington
Trust in Baltimore, Maryland, said part of the move was the
result of data showing fewer than forecast Americans filing new
claims for unemployment insurance.
"The market's recalibrating and thinking, maybe we shouldn't
be changing where we think the fed funds rate is going to move
higher," Stith said.
The U.S. Labor Department said initial claims for state
unemployment benefits dropped 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted
283,000 for the week ended Feb. 14. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast claims falling to 293,000 last week.
Price declines were even larger in 30-year bonds, partly
because the Treasury Department sold $9 billion of
inflation-protected 30-year bonds, according to traders.
Treasuries, which had been weakening for weeks, rallied on
Wednesday after the Fed released minutes from its January
meeting that were viewed as diminishing chances of the first
rate hike since 2006 coming in June.
But many investors took a different view on Thursday,
portfolio managers and analysts said.
"They didn't really say what the time frame (for rate hikes)
is, so maybe it's not as dovish as people thought," said Sean
Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Thursday's price declines represent a tilt back in favor of
a June rate increase. The two-year note was down 1/32
to yield 62 basis points.
"Ultimately, the market is pricing for a rate hike, whether
it's June or September," David Keeble, global head of interest
rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in
New York.
Economists mostly expect the Fed to start raising rates in
June, citing rapidly tightening labor market conditions. The Fed
has kept its short-term rate near zero since December 2008.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and James Dalgleish)