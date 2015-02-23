* Traders eye potentially dovish Yellen testimony
* U.S. existing home sales hit nine-month low
* 30-year bond yields post biggest daily drop since late
Jan.
* Oil price decline supports U.S. bond prices
(Recasts throughout; adds comments, updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday, recouping some recent losses on anticipation that
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could take a dovish tone on
monetary policy this week, while weaker U.S. economic data also
boosted safe-haven debt.
Yellen will testify before Congress on Tuesday in a
semiannual address on the economy and monetary policy to the
Senate Banking Committee.
Traders bought back some Treasuries, which have sold off
over the past three weeks, on the risk that Yellen's testimony
would proceed in the dovish vein of the minutes from the Fed's
last meeting. The minutes showed policymakers were concerned
about raising rates too soon.
"We did have a pretty meaningful sell-off," said Jonathan
Lewis, chief investment officer at New York-based Samson Capital
Advisors. "Today's move on the long end feels a little bit like
position-squaring in front of a major event," he said in
reference to Yellen's testimony.
While prices on 30-year bonds rallied the most and posted
their best day since late January, prices on shorter-and
intermediate-dated notes also gained. Yields on 30-year bonds,
which move inversely to prices, fell the most and notched their
biggest daily decline since late January. They hit a nearly
one-week low of 2.65 percent. Shorter-dated bond yields also
fell.
Data showing existing home sales fell sharply to the lowest
level in nine months in January also supported Treasuries
prices.
"Housing seems to be hitting some sort of a road block,"
said Priya Misra, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in New York. She also noted last week's data
showing a decline in U.S. housing starts in January.
Analysts said a decline in oil prices supported safe-haven
bond prices by fueling worries of deflation, while higher U.S.
yields compared with German Bund yields remained a reason to buy
Treasuries.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 1-17/32 in
price to yield 2.66 percent, from a yield of 2.74 percent late
Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 21/32
in price to yield 2.06 percent, from a yield of 2.13 percent
late Friday.
U.S. three-year notes were up 3/32 in price to
yield 1.03 percent, from a yield of 1.07 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks eased after the Dow and S&P
closed at records last week. The benchmark S&P 500 stock
index slipped 0.03 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Dan Grebler)