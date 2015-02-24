* Yellen testimony seen as keeping door open to later rate
hike
* U.S. Feb. consumer confidence weaker than expected
* U.S. 30-year, 10-year yields hit one-week lows
* 2-yr note auction on tap
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
higher on Tuesday, erasing early losses after testimony from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen kept the door open for a
later than mid-year interest rate hike and U.S. economic data
was weaker than expected.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and 30-year yields hit
one-week lows after Yellen told a congressional committee that
the Fed is preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a
meeting by meeting basis," marking a subtle change of emphasis
in how the Fed has been speaking about its plans for the first
rate increase since 2006.
In prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee released
at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), Yellen described how the Fed's
rate-setting policy committee will likely proceed in coming
months in an effort to increase the Fed's flexibility and mute
potential market reaction as the central bank approaches its
"liftoff" date.
Analysts said the testimony gave the Fed more flexibility to
hike rates later than June of this year.
"They're trying to give themselves more flexibility without
locking themselves into a commitment one way or the other, which
in general can be perceived as being dovish," said Jonathan
Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in
New York.
Three-year note yields hit 0.9866 percent, their
lowest in over two weeks.
Data showing U.S. consumer confidence pulled back from a
multi-year high and fell more than expected in February also
helped Treasuries prices notch slight gains. The Conference
Board meanwhile said its index of consumer attitudes fell to
96.4, below economist expectations for a reading of 99.6,
according to a Reuters poll.
Treasuries prices had earlier seen some selling pressure on
uncertainty over Yellen's testimony and reduced appetite for
safe-haven debt after euro zone partners approved Greece's
reform plan.
"The consumer confidence was significantly weaker than
expected, although it wasn't enough to change one's opinion on
the economy," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading
in Chicago.
Markets also awaited the Treasury's auction of $26 billion
in two-year notes at 1:00 p.m. (1800 GMT).
U.S. 30-year bonds and 10-year notes last held near one-week
lows. Long-dated bonds were up 4/32 in price to
yield 2.64 percent, from a yield of 2.65 percent late on Monday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 to yield
2.04 percent, from 2.06 percent late Monday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)