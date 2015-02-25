* Yellen testimony to House identical to Senate testimony
* Traders eye further Yellen comments in Q&A session
* Treasury to sell $35 bln in 5-year notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
testimony to a House panel was identical to one she delivered
Tuesday, reinforcing the view that the Fed could hike interest
rates later than mid-year.
Investors interpreted Yellen's remarks on Tuesday as giving
the Fed more flexibility to hike later than June. Analysts
watching Yellen for any changes from testimony she gave to a
Senate panel Tuesday said the unchanged text supported the
dovish interpretation that led yesterday's rally in Treasuries
prices.
"Certainly we would be looking for some hint that she's
walking us back, but if not the market is following the strength
from yesterday," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist
at BNP Paribas in New York.
Investors continued to watch for further comments from
Yellen during a question-and-answer session before the U.S.
House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.
Yields on benchmark 10-year notes held near more than
two-week lows hit early in the session, while 30-year bond
yields held near just under two-week lows hit early in the
session.
"If she concludes her remarks without making any changes to
yesterday's comments, that would suggest she doesn't have an
objection to the market's interpretation of her remarks," said
Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
She said that Yellen keeping her stance on monetary policy
unchanged could push the 10-year yield lower to 1.95 percent.
Traders also awaited the U.S. Treasury's auction of $35
billion in five-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 9/32 in
price to yield 2.58 percent, from a yield of 2.60 percent late
Tuesday. Ten-year notes were last up 4/32 in price
to yield 1.97 percent, down from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.
U.S. five-year notes were last mostly flat to
yield 1.46 percent, unchanged from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)