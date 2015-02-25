* Yellen testimony to House identical to Senate testimony
* Treasury auction of $35 bln in 5-year notes decent
* Traders eye U.S. CPI data
(New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
modestly on Wednesday following two days of testimony from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which traders interpreted as
suggesting the Fed could hike rates later than mid-year, and a
solid five-year note auction.
Yellen's testimony to the House Financial Services Committee
was identical to one she delivered Tuesday to the Senate Banking
Committee. She did not offer additional insight on the timing of
a rate increase before the House panel.
Whether to raise rates will depend on economic data and will
be decided on a meeting-to-meeting basis, Yellen said Tuesday.
Without any notable change to that message on Wednesday, traders
bid up Treasuries for a second straight day on the view that the
Fed was giving itself more flexibility to raise rates later than
in June.
Firm demand at the Treasury's auction of $35 billion in
five-year notes also supported Treasuries. The ratio of total
bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.54, higher than
January's 2.49 and the strongest since November's 2.91.
"A favorable five-year result against the backdrop of what
the Fed articulated yesterday continued the positive trend in
bond prices," said William Ehling, market strategist and client
portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.
Analysts also said purchases ahead of month-end portfolio
adjustments and a drop in European yields, which made U.S.
yields more attractive, contributed to the move lower in U.S.
yields. Yields move inversely to prices.
U.S. 30-year yields hit a nearly two-week low of 2.56
percent, while benchmark 10-year yields held near a more than
two-week low of 1.96 percent hit early in the session.
Investors eyed U.S. Consumer Price Index data for January
due on Thursday, which is expected to show a 0.6 percent decline
and could add to expectations for a dovish Fed.
"If you have any further deceleration in core CPI ...
expectations for the PCE, which is the Fed's favorite measure,
may go down from there," said Anthony Valeri, fixed-income
strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego. "That would further
bolster the case that the Fed would wait to raise interest
rates."
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 20/32 in
price to yield 2.56 percent, from a yield of 2.60 percent late
Tuesday. Ten-year notes were last up 6/32 to yield
1.96 percent, down from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.
U.S. five-year notes were last up 1/32 to yield
1.45 percent, unchanged from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Meredith Mazzilli)