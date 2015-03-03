* Actavis launches $21 bln bond deal
* Exxon Mobil to sell $7 bln in debt
* Higher U.S. yields vs. Europe support prices
* Traders await monthly U.S. jobs report
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasuries prices were
mostly flat on Tuesday, pressured by corporate bond sales and
supported by demand for relatively high U.S. yields, while
traders also awaited Friday's U.S. jobs report.
Pharmaceutical company Actavis Plc launched a $21
billion corporate bond deal, the second-largest on record
according to Thomson Reuters unit IFR. Analysts said investors
sold some safe-haven Treasuries in order to buy some of the debt
and that the size of the sale could balloon to $30 billion if
demand exceeds expectations.
In addition, triple-A-rated Exxon Mobil Corp planned
to sell $7 billion in corporate bonds on Tuesday, according to
IFR.
"This is about issuance," said David Ader, head of
government trading at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
In terms of pressure on Treasuries prices, he said: "Supply
can take its pound of flesh, so to speak."
Continued demand for higher U.S. bond yields compared with
those from Europe, however, supported Treasuries prices and
prevented a sell-off in the debt. Bond yields move inversely to
prices.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields were
last at 2.08 percent after hitting 2.12 percent earlier in the
session, their highest since Feb. 23. German 10-year Bund yields
were last at 0.36 percent, not far from a record low
of 0.28 percent hit on Feb. 26.
Traders' reluctance to take big bets ahead of Friday's
monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which economists polled
by Reuters expect will show an increase in 240,000 jobs in
February, also kept prices muted. That February estimate would
mark a decrease from 257,000 jobs in January.
"I don't think there's a lot of aggressive positioning
heading into Friday's number," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in
Philadelphia.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1/32 in
price to yield 2.68 percent, from a yield of 2.69 percent late
Monday. U.S. five-year notes were last unchanged in
price to yield 1.58 percent after hitting a more than one-week
high of 1.6070 percent earlier in the session.
U.S. three-year notes were last unchanged in
price to yield 1.05 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)