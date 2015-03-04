* U.S. Feb. private payrolls growth weaker than expected
* U.S. ISM services data beats expectations
* ECB meeting, U.S. jobs report eyed
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. Treasuries prices were
mostly flat on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected reading on
U.S. private payrolls growth contrasted with
stronger-than-expected U.S. services sector data and created
uncertainty ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.
The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private
employers added 212,000 jobs last month, lower than economists'
expectations for 220,000, according to a Reuters poll. The
figure was also lower than January's upwardly revised figure of
250,000.
The Institute for Supply Management, meanwhile, said its
services index was 56.9 in February, up slightly from 56.7 in
January and beating analysts' expectations for a reading of
56.5, according to a Reuters poll.
While the weaker ADP print may have supported shorter-dated
Treasuries prices since it did not bolster the view that the
Federal Reserve will hike rates sooner than expected, the
stronger ISM reading largely offset that data, said Eric Green,
head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities in New
York.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report to show employers added 240,000 jobs in
February, down from 257,000 in January. Wednesday's reports
reinforced traders' reluctance to make major bets ahead of the
jobs data.
"Trading today is pretty directionless," Green said. "We are
in a lull going into important data at the end of the week and
the ECB meeting tomorrow."
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, which will give
investors more details on its 1 trillion euro ($1.118 trillion)
government bond-buying program, which begins this month.
The meeting was another variable that kept traders from
making significant moves in the Treasury market.
"The ECB meeting tomorrow and the jobs report on Friday are
keeping most traders close to home right now," said Kevin
Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee. "They're not taking any wild new positions."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
flat in price to yield 2.12 percent, unchanged from their yield
on late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last down
6/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent, from a yield of 2.71
percent late Tuesday.
U.S. two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to
yield 0.66 percent, from a yield of 0.68 percent late Tuesday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks slipped, with the benchmark S&P
500 stock index last down 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa
Von Ahn)