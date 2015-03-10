* ECB buys bonds for a second day
* European rates plumb new lows
* Long bond price rises over a point
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury debt yields
were pulled lower on Tuesday by Europe's massive bond-buying
program and gathering expectations the Federal Reserve will soon
shift away from near-zero interest rates.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
were last at 2.1438 percent, reflecting a price rise of 15/32,
as bond yields in Ireland, Spain and other euro zone countries
hit record lows.
Germany's 10-year bund yielded as little as 0.23
percent on Tuesday, the second day of European Central Bank
purchases under a one-trillion-euro program meant to revive
inflation and economic growth.
"If we are yielding 190 basis points better than Europe,
that's an allure," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "You also got,
because of the lower European yields, the dollar on fire."
The dollar's months-long rally, including a 4 percent
rise against the euro since March 1, should continue and
give foreign investors a cushion against price losses on
Treasuries, Ader said.
U.S. yields were also being boosted as institutional
investors positioned ahead of a meeting next week of Fed
policymakers, who are nearing the first increase in benchmark
U.S. lending rates since 2006.
"They aren't going to raise rates at this meeting but they
are going to change the language and pave the way," Ader said.
Price gains on Tuesday were biggest in longer-maturity
Treasuries favored by yield-chasing foreign buyers, with the
30-year last up as much as 1-8/32 and yielding
2.7340 percent.
The seven-year was ahead 10/32 to yield 1.945
percent, while the five-year's yield briefly traded
below 1.60 percent and was last at 1.6031 percent, on a price
gain for the session of 12/32, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Treasuries were little affected by data showing nearly five
U.S. million job openings and a flurry of auctions this week of
new U.S. Treasury debt that usually weigh on secondary market
prices, according to strategists.
"While broader market focus remains on global themes,
investors continue to look ahead toward next week's FOMC
meeting, where we expect the Fed to drop the 'patient' reference
from their statement," Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York, told clients in a note.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)