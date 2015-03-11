* Ten-year flat ahead of $21 billion notes auction
* Traders eyeing Fed policy meeting next week
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. Treasuries prices mostly
eased on Wednesday, with yields rising modestly ahead of key
auctions of 10-year and 30-year U.S. debt.
Some maturities were seeing yields rise for the first time
since European central bankers early this week began massive
bond-buying that boosts the relative value of American debt.
On Wednesday, euro zone bond yields fell as the European
Central Bank bought government debt across the currency union at
a rate matching its trillion-euro commitment over 1-1/2 years.
In contrast, yields on the benchmark 10-year note were last
at 2.1368 percent, reflecting a price decline of 2/32, coming
off a two-day price rally, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Treasury officials on Wednesday were scheduled to sell $21
billion of 10-year Treasury notes and to hold a $13 billion sale
of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
"Yields are up from the last auction, there's increasing
uncertainty about the global economy, and there's the rise in
the value of the dollar. So I think demand in the auction should
be in pretty good shape," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at
Evercore ISI in New York.
Investors expect rates to rise as the U.S. Federal Reserve
readies for interest-rate increases later this year. The Fed
meets next week, and may remove a phrase saying it plans on
being "patient" with changes in policy as a precursor to
shifting rates, possibly as soon as June.
Shorter-maturity Treasuries, which would be most affected by
a Fed shift away from near-zero interest rates, were mostly off
1 or 2 basis points.
The three-year note last yielded 1.6248 percent
on a price decline of 3/32.
"The short end of the curve - the two-year, the three-year,
the five-year - is becoming more pensive about a
sooner-than-expected rate hike," Stith said. "There's a lot of
volatility in the market and we expect that to continue until
the Fed acts."
Heavy bond-buying in Europe, however, could continue to
drive investors to the more favorable yields in U.S. debt. The
10-year note yields 193 basis points more than the
benchmark 10-year German bund, one of many euro zone
issues plumbing record lows because of the European Central
Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program, which began on
Monday.
The 30-year was last up 7/32 and yielding 2.7073
percent after recouping losses and earlier yielding as much as
2.745 percent.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York Editing by W Simon)