* Traders shrug off soft U.S. PPI data

* Euro rates steady after fall

* Fed policymakers gather next week (Adds late prices, quote)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday after a week of strong gains, shrugging off a brief upturn on surprisingly weak and bond-friendly American producer price data.

Institutional investors shifted focus from Europe's massive bond-buying program that drove a rally in Treasuries to next week's meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, who may move closer to ending an era of near-zero U.S. interest rates.

"The market's consolidating," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "It's hard to be a buyer at this point."

The 30-year Treasury, which benefited most from this week's relative-value investment flows caused by the start of Europe's 1.1-trillion-euro bond-buying program, was last down 10/32 and yielding 2.6909 percent.

The benchmark 10-year note was last off 4/32 and yielding 2.11 percent having hit a session low of 2.089 percent as prices rose briefly after the U.S. Labor Department reported that producer prices fell unexpectedly during February.

The data, including a 0.5 percent drop in final demand after a 0.8 percent decline in January, signaled mild inflation and added up to an argument against an anticipated June rate hike by the Fed.

"This is unequivocally bullish," said CRT Capital Group strategist David Ader.

Other, shorter-maturity Treasuries, which are most vulnerable to Fed rate shifts, were mixed and mostly little changed as rates in Europe stopped sliding on Friday. The 10-year German bund was off record lows set this week and last traded at a yield of 0.27 percent.

This week's rally in Treasuries knocked the yield on 10-year notes from 2.194 percent to around 2.10 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Most of it was fueled by strong interest from abroad," said Kevin Giddis, fixed income head at Raymond James in Memphis. "The rest of it was fueled by weaker domestic numbers, which leads us into next week's Fed."

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to drop the word 'patient' from its formal statement on the timing of its first rate increase since 2006.

"Most people think the Fed dumps 'patient' in the statement but I think (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen will go to great lengths to emphasize that the policy path is still very much data-dependent and that dropping 'patient' doesn't mean a hike in June," Rupert said. (Editing by David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)