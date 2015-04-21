* U.S. bond market rebounds from Monday's decline * ECB may reduce collateral value for Greek banks-Bloomberg * Trading volume light on scant U.S. data before Fed meeting By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, snapping back from the prior day's losses, as worries about Greek banks' access to emergency cash rekindled safehaven demand for low-risk government bonds. Staff at the European Central Bank have prepared a plan to further reduce the value it assigns to securities that Greek banks use to get emergency funding, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The article propelled Greek yields to their highest levels in over two years. The report intensified anxiety about Greece and whether it might exit the euro zone bloc if it cannot reach a deal with its creditors before it runs out of cash. Traders have worried Greece's departure will hurt the euro and pose a drag the global economy, though European policy-makers have downplayed such a move and related risk to a "Grexit." "The macro focus is back on Greece. There's some uncertainty about currency valuation. There is an expected down trade on the euro if Greece exits," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist with Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. Persistent concerns about Greece, together with speculation of additional monetary easing from the Chinese central bank, were mitigated by mild gains in global stock markets. Trading volume was light as investors moved to the sidelines due to the absence of major domestic data and in advance of the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 5/32 in price with a yield of 1.877 percent, down 2.0 basis points from late on Monday. The 30-year bond was up 16/32 in price, yielding 2.549 percent, down 2.4 basis points from Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)