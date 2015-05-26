* 30-year yields post biggest one-day drop since May 15

* Dollar rally, recent yield rise attract buyers

* Short-dated yields stabilize after hitting two-week highs

* Solid demand at 2-year note auction (Updates to afternoon trading with yields falling, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 26 Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields were on track for their biggest daily fall in over a week on Tuesday after the U.S. dollar strengthened on expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields fell about 11 basis points from Friday's levels to 2.89 percent as the greenback climbed more than 1 percent against a basket of major currencies. Yields move inversely to prices.

The bond market was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday

"With the dollar strengthening, owning dollar assets looks a lot more attractive here," said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Bonds have also become more attractive to investors after yields climbed in recent weeks, hitting their highest level since November on May 12, at 3.13 percent.

The yield curve flattened, with short-dated two- and three-year Treasury notes stabilizing after hitting two-week highs earlier in the session, in contrast with the fall in 10- and 30-year Treasury yields.

Long-dated Treasuries also benefited from less new corporate supply, which hurt prices last week and sent yields higher, said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

Expectations that the Fed will hike rates this year capped bids for short-dated Treasury notes, which are more sensitive to Fed rate hikes. U.S. two-year notes were last up slightly in price to yield 0.61 percent, from a yield of 0.63 percent last Friday.

U.S. data on durable goods orders for April supported expectations for a Fed rate hike later this year, initially leading short-dated yields higher. The yields fell from their highs, however, on expectations that the hikes will be gradual.

"The Fed is also going to be looking at the global growth story to gauge how gradual the pace of rate hikes will be," said Acton of RBS. He said growth was still tepid in Europe while China was at risk of a slowdown.

The U.S. Treasury sold $26 billion in two-year notes Tuesday to solid demand, marking the first of this week's incoming short- and medium-dated supply.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 2-4/32 in price. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 26/32 to yield 2.14 percent, from a yield of 2.23 percent last Friday.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)