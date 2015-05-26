* 30-year yields post biggest one-day drop since May 15
* Dollar rally, recent yield rise attract buyers
* Short-dated yields stabilize after hitting two-week highs
* Solid demand at 2-year note auction
(Updates to afternoon trading with yields falling, adds comments)
comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 26 Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond
yields were on track for their biggest daily fall in over a week
on Tuesday after the U.S. dollar strengthened on expectations of
a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields fell about 11 basis points
from Friday's levels to 2.89 percent as the greenback climbed
more than 1 percent against a basket of major currencies.
Yields move inversely to prices.
The bond market was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day
holiday
"With the dollar strengthening, owning dollar assets looks a
lot more attractive here," said Edward Acton, Treasury
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Bonds have also become more attractive to investors after
yields climbed in recent weeks, hitting their highest level
since November on May 12, at 3.13 percent.
The yield curve flattened, with short-dated two- and
three-year Treasury notes stabilizing after hitting two-week
highs earlier in the session, in contrast with the fall in 10-
and 30-year Treasury yields.
Long-dated Treasuries also benefited from less new corporate
supply, which hurt prices last week and sent yields higher, said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
Expectations that the Fed will hike rates this year capped
bids for short-dated Treasury notes, which are more sensitive to
Fed rate hikes. U.S. two-year notes were last up
slightly in price to yield 0.61 percent, from a yield of 0.63
percent last Friday.
U.S. data on durable goods orders for April supported
expectations for a Fed rate hike later this year, initially
leading short-dated yields higher. The yields fell from their
highs, however, on expectations that the hikes will be gradual.
"The Fed is also going to be looking at the global growth
story to gauge how gradual the pace of rate hikes will be," said
Acton of RBS. He said growth was still tepid in Europe while
China was at risk of a slowdown.
The U.S. Treasury sold $26 billion in two-year notes Tuesday
to solid demand, marking the first of this week's incoming
short- and medium-dated supply.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 2-4/32
in price. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 26/32
to yield 2.14 percent, from a yield of 2.23 percent last Friday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)