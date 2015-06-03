* U.S. ADP payrolls rise in May, helps yields
* ECB ups inflation forecast, lifts Bund, Treasury yields
* ISM services slows in May, but impact limited
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. benchmark Treasury debt
yields rose to three-week highs on Wednesday, bolstered by a
solid U.S. private sector employment report for May and gains in
German bond yields after the European Central Bank raised its
inflation forecast for this year.
Yields on ten-year German bunds jumped to 0.8 percent
, the highest since late October last year. That
lifted both U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields to three-week peaks.
"We're tracking the Bund market right now," said Justin
Lederer, Treasury strategist, at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Wednesday reaffirmed the
bank's commitment to quantitative easing, but what caught the
market's attention was the upward revision in inflation
forecasts.
After leaving interest rates at a record low 0.05 percent,
the ECB raised its inflation forecast to 0.3 percent for this
year, having previously put it at zero, saying its
trillion-euro-plus asset buying program was paying off but had
to be seen through.
"All in all, the ECB's quantitative easing has arrested
deflation risk but it remains cautious on the success of its
current stimulus measures with respect to addressing downside
risks to medium-term stability," Lena Komileva, chief economist,
director at G+ Economics in London.
A decent report on U.S. private sector employment also
underpinned the U.S. government bond yields. Data showed U.S.
private employers added 201,000 jobs in May, compared with a
downwardly revised 165,000 jobs in April. The report by ADP
payroll processor showed the jobs increase was largest since
January.
U.S. Treasury yields edged higher following the release of
the jobs data.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries
were last down more than a point in price to yield 3.089
percent, from a yield of 3.016 percent late Tuesday. Thirty-year
bond yields hit a three-week high of 3.096 percent.
U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, fell 21/32 in
price to yield 2.342 percent, from a yield of 2.265 percent late
on Tuesday. Ten-year-yields hit a three-week peak as well of
2.35 percent.
A report showing that the pace of growth in the U.S. service
sector had slowed in May hardly made a dent on U.S yields.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
fell to 55.7 from 57.8 in April. Analysts were looking for a
reading of 57.0 in May, according to a Reuters survey.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)