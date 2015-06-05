* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rise to 280,000
* Report bolsters chances of Sept rate hike -strategist
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. benchmark Treasury debt
yields jumped to their highest since October on Friday after
data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than
expected last month, lifting prospects for a U.S. Federal
Reserve rate hike in September.
Yields jumped across the board, especially at the front end
of the curve. U.S. two-year note yields hit a more than
four-year peak and five-year yields touched a six-month high.
As a result, the gap between short- and long-term interest
rates, mainly the spread between yields of two-year and 10-year
notes, widened to 166 basis points following the jobs report.
That was in line with the general trend of a steepening yield
curve, suggesting that market participants are pricing in higher
interest rates.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 280,000 last month, the
largest gain since December, the Labor Department said on
Friday. More importantly, wage growth edged higher to 2.3
percent.
"These numbers are stronger than the pattern we have seen
the last six months, building on a trend of 200,000-plus number
that we have seen consistently for about a year and a half,"
said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
"This bolsters expectations for a move by the Fed in
September."
In midmorning trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries
were last down more than a point in price to yield 3.092
percent, from a yield of 3.044 percent late Thursday.
U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, fell 28/32 in
price to yield 2.409 percent, from a yield of 2.310 percent late
on Thursday. Ten-year yields earlier touched an eight-month peak
of 2.442 percent, an eight-month high.
U.S. two-year note yields slipped 4/32 in price to yield
0.732 percent, after earlier hitting a more than four-year high
of 0.752 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Peter
Galloway)