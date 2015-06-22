* Euro zone officials welcome Greek concessions
* U.S. May existing home sales hit 5-1/2 year high
* Traders await $90 bln in new Treasury supply
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Treasuries prices tumbled
on Monday on optimism Greece would reach a last-minute deal with
creditors and after stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home
sales data supported expectations of a September Federal Reserve
rate hike.
Euro zone officials welcomed Greek concessions on Monday as
a possible step towards a deal on averting a default, but
politicians dismissed expectations of a breakthrough at a summit
later in the day to secure the country's future in the euro.
"The general theme is obviously more optimistic that Greece
will be able to get a near-term deal," said Edward Acton,
Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The selling pressure began overnight. Treasuries prices
pared losses at the start of the U.S. trading session, which
analysts attributed to the absence of an announced deal, but
quickly retraced losses after better-than-expected U.S. existing
home sales data for May supported expectations that the Fed
would begin hiking interest rates in September.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing
home sales increased 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.35
million units, the highest in five and a half years. The data
was the latest indication that housing and overall economic
activity were gathering steam in the second quarter.
"This is just another good, solid report that tells you that
the Fed has the ability to go in September if they choose to,"
said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New
York.
Traders also awaited this week's $90 billion in new Treasury
note supply, which analysts said may have exerted additional
pressure on U.S. Treasury prices. Traders typically sell
Treasuries ahead of auctions to make room for new supply.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 1-22/32 to
yield 3.15 percent, from a yield of 3.06 percent late last
Friday. Benchmark 10-year prices were last down
24/32 to yield 2.35 percent, from a yield of 2.27 percent late
Friday.
U.S. three-year notes were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 1.04 percent, from a yield of 1 percent late
Friday.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)