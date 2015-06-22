* Euro zone officials welcome Greek concessions

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Treasuries prices tumbled on Monday on optimism Greece would reach a last-minute deal with creditors and after stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home sales data supported expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.

Euro zone officials welcomed Greek concessions on Monday as a possible step towards a deal on averting a default, but politicians dismissed expectations of a breakthrough at a summit later in the day to secure the country's future in the euro.

"The general theme is obviously more optimistic that Greece will be able to get a near-term deal," said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The selling pressure began overnight. Treasuries prices pared losses at the start of the U.S. trading session, which analysts attributed to the absence of an announced deal, but quickly retraced losses after better-than-expected U.S. existing home sales data for May supported expectations that the Fed would begin hiking interest rates in September.

The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing home sales increased 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.35 million units, the highest in five and a half years. The data was the latest indication that housing and overall economic activity were gathering steam in the second quarter.

"This is just another good, solid report that tells you that the Fed has the ability to go in September if they choose to," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Traders also awaited this week's $90 billion in new Treasury note supply, which analysts said may have exerted additional pressure on U.S. Treasury prices. Traders typically sell Treasuries ahead of auctions to make room for new supply.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 1-22/32 to yield 3.15 percent, from a yield of 3.06 percent late last Friday. Benchmark 10-year prices were last down 24/32 to yield 2.35 percent, from a yield of 2.27 percent late Friday.

U.S. three-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 1.04 percent, from a yield of 1 percent late Friday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)