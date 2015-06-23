(Corrects labeling of 10- and 30-year session high yields in 7th paragraph)

* Fed's Powell says September rate hike possible

* Optimism for Greek debt deal persists

* Treasury to sell $26 bln in two-year notes

* 30-,10-year yields hit 1-1/2-week highs

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the central bank could raise interest rates in September, while persisting optimism for a Greek debt deal also weighed on prices.

Powell said the U.S. economy could be ready for a first interest rate hike in September followed by a second increase in December and that the economy is likely to strengthen in the second half of the year. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices.

"It really tells people that (Fed officials) haven't taken September off the table," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Optimism that Greece will secure a last-minute debt deal with creditors reduced demand for safe-haven Treasuries for a second consecutive session. French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said Tuesday that a "comprehensive and enduring" agreement between Greece and its creditors was possible before the end of this week.

"It looks like Greece is going to be solved," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at ISI Group in New York.

TD's Goldberg said, however, that the Treasury market could "substantially" reverse course and prices rise on any negative developments in the Greece debt deal talks.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds, which move inversely to prices, rose to their highest levels in 1-1/2 weeks at 2.43 percent and 3.22 percent, respectively. German 10-year Bund yields climbed to their highest level in over a week at 0.92 percent.

Data showing overall orders for durable goods fell 1.8 percent last month initially led Treasuries prices to pare losses, but analysts said a rise in non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft offset that decline.

The Treasury will sell $26 billion in two-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the first of this week's $90 billion in new supply. Analysts said the upcoming auction may have exerted some additional pressure on Treasuries prices. Traders typically sell Treasuries to make room for new supply.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 25/32 in price to yield 3.2 percent, from a yield of 3.16 percent late Monday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 13/32 to yield 2.41 percent, from a yield of 2.36 percent late Monday.

Two-year notes were last down 1/32 to yield 0.68 percent, from a yield of 0.66 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)