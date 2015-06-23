* Optimism for Greek debt deal persists

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday on persisting optimism for a Greek debt deal and after comments from a Federal Reserve official supported the view that the central bank could raise interest rates in September.

Optimism that Greece would secure a last-minute debt deal with creditors reduced demand for safe-haven Treasuries for a second consecutive session. French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday that a "comprehensive and enduring" agreement between Greece and its creditors was possible before the end of this week.

"It looks like the Greek situation is likely to be resolved," said David Coard, head of sales and trading, at Williams Capital in New York.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy could be ready for a first interest rate hike in September followed by a second increase in December and that the economy is likely to strengthen in the second half of the year. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices.

"The comments by Governor Powell reminded everyone that the Fed still intends on lifting rates this year," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in St Petersburg, Florida.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds, which move inversely to prices, rose to their highest levels in 1-1/2 weeks at 2.43 percent and 3.22 percent, respectively. German 10-year Bund yields climbed to their highest level in over a week at 0.92 percent.

The Commerce Department said new home sales rose 2.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 546,000 units in May, the highest since February 2008. April's sales pace was revised sharply higher. Analysts said the data put additional pressure on Treasuries prices.

The Treasury sold $26 billion in two-year notes, the first of this week's $90 billion in new supply. Analysts said the demand was mixed. Overall demand, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, was 3.28, compared to 3.40 in the Treasury's prior auction of two-year notes.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 24/32 in price to yield 3.2 percent, from a yield of 3.16 percent late Monday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 to yield 2.41 percent, from a yield of 2.36 percent late Monday.

Two-year notes were last down 1/32 to yield 0.68 percent, from a yield of 0.66 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway and Meredith Mazzilli)